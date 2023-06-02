OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is asking for more time in the Richard Glossip death row case.
While the Supreme Court has granted a stay of execution for Glossip, it has not yet determined if it will hear the case.
Attorney General Drummond is asking for an extra 30 days to file his brief and is seeking an extension to July 5 to respond to any new arguments that could be filed in the coming days.
Glossip has been on death row for 25 years for the murder-for-hire killing of Barry Van Treese, in 1997.
