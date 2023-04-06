featured breaking
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond releases Independent Counsel report, files motion to vacate conviction of death row inmate Glossip
Oklahoma City -- Attorney General Gentner Drummond is releasing the final report from Independent Counsel Rex Duncan on the same day he has filed a motion to vacate the conviction of death row inmate Richard Glossip.
The motion was filed with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals (OCCA) three days after the Independent Counsel submitted his findings from the comprehensive review ordered by Drummond.
While the report did not declare Glossip is innocent, it documented multiple instances of error that cast doubt on the conviction, even though many of these issues have been previously addressed by the OCCA.
“The State has reached the difficult conclusion that justice requires setting aside Glossip’s conviction and remanding the case to the district court,” states the April 6 motion.
Drummond said his final decision in this matter is based on a careful consideration of the law and what he deemed is in the best interests of justice.
“After thorough and serious deliberation, I have concluded that I cannot stand behind the murder conviction and death sentence of Richard Glossip,” he said.
“This is not to say I believe he is innocent. However, it is critical that Oklahomans have absolute faith that the death penalty is administered fairly and with certainty. Considering everything I know about this case, I do not believe that justice is served by executing a man based on the testimony of a compromised witness.”
Glossip has been on Oklahoma’s death row for nearly 25 years. He was initially charged with accessory to murder on Jan. 15, 1997, after the murder of his boss, Barry Van Treese. A co-worker of Glossip’s confessed to beating Van Treese to death in an Oklahoma City motel room. As part of a plea agreement to avoid the death penalty, the co-worker testified that Glossip offered to pay him for the killing.
As a result, Glossip was charged and eventually convicted of first-degree murder in 1998. The co-worker, who was the prosecution’s key witness against Glossip and the murderer of Van Treese, was convicted and received a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals later overturned Glossip’s conviction for ineffective assistance of counsel. He was convicted and sentenced to death again at a 2004 retrial.
With the Glossip case long dogged by doubt and controversy, Drummond sought answers shortly after taking office.
He quickly learned that the State had long withheld a box of materials from Glossip’s defense team. Drummond promptly provided access to those materials, referred to as “Box 8,” and appointed an Independent Counsel to conduct a comprehensive review of the case. Box 8, and the findings from that review, formed much of the basis for the State’s motion to vacate Glossip’s conviction and remand to the district court.
Drummond said he cannot imagine the pain and anxiety that a development like this must cause the Van Treese family.
“My heart truly goes out to the Van Treese family, who have been waiting decades for a final measure of justice,” Drummond said. “The family and friends of Barry Van Treese have been in pain for 26 years, and what they have lost cannot be restored. I hope and pray that one day they will find peace.”
The motion can be read here:
The Independent Counsel report can be read here:
An Editor's Note: This story is developing. Readers are encouraged to search The City Sentinel archive (www.city-sentinel.com ) for detailed news reports and commentaries over the past decade concering the Glossip case.
For the weeks and months to come, In addition to the anticipated proceedings of the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals, The City Sentinel will cover the actions of Governor Kevin Stitt, whose previous executive orders have allowed time for care-filled legal research -- and proceedings aimed at documenting the deficiencies of the Glossip conviction -- to be fully carried on and presented to the public and to legal authorities. The newspaper also will monitor the possible future work of the appeals court and the state Pardon & Parole Board in this matter, as well as the continued work of state legislators who have supported the efforts of Glossip's lead attorney, Don Knight, and Knight's associates. With sincere respect, the newspaper staff and ownership extends hopeful congratulations to Knight and his team, and to the attorneys in Oklahoma, Texas and elsewhere who have assisted this important work. The steps taken by many Oklahoma state legislators – led by state Representatives Kevin McDugle and J.J. Humphrey -- will be recounted again in future reports.
The newspaper staff and ownership echo the hopes and prayers expressed in the state Attorney General's comments today, that the family and friends of Barry Van Treese will find some measure of peace. To the independent counsel (former state Representative Rex Duncan) and all who assisted him, sincere appreciation for dutiful, methodical, careful and precise legal work. Finally, to Richard Glossip, may freedom come soon.
Tags
Patrick McGuigan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond releases Independent Counsel report, files motion to vacate conviction of death row inmate Glossip
- MAPs 4 seeks more public input for city-wide park improvements in Oklahoma City
- Our French Revolution
- Women in Leadership conference at Oklahoma City University promotes an ‘evolution’
- Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat Calls on House Speaker Charles McCall to 'Stop Playing Games with Education Plan'
- MoneyPenny Research Reveals The Cost Of An Interview In The U.S. -- And Oklahoma City is looking good
- Wide Open Experimental Film Festival to showcase 45 films at Oklahoma City Museum of Art
- OKC Animal Shelter infection closing - update
Top Ads
Most Popular
Articles
- James Lankford of Oklahoma Stands Firmly Against Biden’s Waters of the U.S. Overreach
- Spotlight on taxes: Oklahoma Income Taxes
- Congressman Josh Brecheen gets First Things First as he slams indictment of President Trump and backs vital push for lower energy costs
- U.S. Representative Kevin Hern, R-Tulsa, celebrates passage of House Resolution 1, the Lowering Energy Costs Act
- Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence announces 2023 Academic All-State Scholars
- Oklahoma Council for Public Affairs opposes changes to House bill 1935
- SNEAK ATTACK -- A Media Advisory from Corporation Commissioner Bob Anthony
- Amid a surge of spring yard signs and texts, low turnout apparent for Oklahoma County Clerk and other April 4 races
- Fires advance toward northeast in Oklahoma
- Oklahoma Senate gives approval to what is called 'Historic Education Funding Package'
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.