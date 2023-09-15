Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond seemed to enjoy himself at a Saturday breakfast meeting despite bad acoustics and crowed space in uptown Tulsa.
Organized by Jon McGrath, it was a fellowship of diverse members, Republicans and Democrats, tradesmen, business owners, tribal and publicly elected officials, and this writer delivering the most recent edition of City Sentinel-Tulsa, a new print newspaper for the community.
Drummond in this casual setting was relaxed and entertaining, referring to the group as “in-laws and outlaws” and spoke of how his grandfather set his path early in life. Now that he is a grandfather, Drummond said, “He was manipulating me and that was a good thing to keep me on the straight and narrow and that was a good thing.”
Drummond was sworn in as Oklahoma’s nineteenth Attorney General on January 9, 2023.
His law experience spans nearly 30 years and includes time as an assistant district attorney in Pawnee and Osage Counties and as an attorney in private practice.
He is a seventh-generation Oklahoman and has been a longtime rancher, banker, and businessman.
Drummond was a U.S. Air Force jet pilot during the Persian Gulf War and spoke about combat missions in that conflict.
He was one of the most decorated Oklahomans to serve in the Gulf War and detailed one incident in which he defied orders that resulted in saving the life of a Saudi Prince who was flying the wrong direction.
The rebels by heart in the room loved it.
Drummond earned his bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma State University and his law degree from Georgetown University.
He and wife Wendy have been married for 12 years and have a blended family of six children and five grandchildren.
Drummond spoke of enjoying the job and working with the 27 district attorneys and mentioned how both Oklahoma City and Tulsa “swing big bats” but oftentimes if one goes right the other goes left.
He explained his office has a huge criminal division and is responsible for state grand juries, joking “I swear I could get a grand jury to indite this coffee pot. When you control all the information going to a grand jury, it is not that hard.”
Republicans in the room nodded their heads, likely thinking about Democrat attacks on former-President Donald J. Trump.
Both the legal system and academia are blamed by many as having destroyed debate by separating meaning from words.
With meaning fluid, it is hard to win any argument when opponents control the language or the courts.
Drummond also praised various divisions of his office and their good work noting that the office is the largest law organization in Oklahoma.
From social media organizational postings, Attorney General Drummond enjoys meeting and talking with people, even reporters.
In his remarks, A.G. Drummond talked about the large number of Public Records Requests his office receives.
As numerous and time consuming as they are, each one is processed faithfully to provide public transparency as required by law.
In a private aside, this writer did mention my story on the Drummond South Ranch that has recently gone on the market, admitting I had a little fun with speculation on why it would sell.
Drummond said it was possible another branch of the family might purchase the property, with a grin declaring, “there are a lot of branches of the Drummond family.”
I suggested that that such a large holding in the right hands, this close to Tulsa, could offer significant opportunities for the metropolitan area. He agreed.
Small group settings are the best opportunity for individuals to learn about public policy directly from public officials.
Civic, social, and political groups facilitate positive substantive information flow, and almost all officials are glad to answer questions and follow up with constituents as requested. Some groups are formal, some like the Saturday gathering are casual, but all are helpful and fun.
Editor's Note: This story, prepared for City Sentinel-Tulsa, appears here with the author's permission.
