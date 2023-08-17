Oklahoma Appleseed, a non-profit organization based in Tulsa, will hold its annual "Good Apple Awards" on September 29.
Honorees will include state Representative Kevin McDugle of Broken Arrow, “artivist” Ashlyn Faulkner, CREOKS Health Services, Damario Solomon Simmons (Justice for Greenwood), Paul Demuro (Dorwart Lawyers) and the Ballard Spahr law firm.
The event will be at the Bella Donna Event Center, located at 2188 OK-167, in Catoosa.
In a press release, Oklahoma Appleseed was described as "dedicated to advancing justice and equal rights for all Oklahomans."
The "Good Apple Awards" provide "a platform to honor and recognize individuals who have demonstrated exceptional commitment and dedication to advancing justice, equity, and opportunity for every citizen of Oklahoma. These awards celebrate those who have tirelessly worked towards positive change in our community, embodying the spirit of compassion, activism, and advocacy."
The Honorees, Summary by Pat McGuigan
Kevin McDugle has garnered worldwide attention in recent years as a conservative Republican legislator who developed a bi-partisan coalition to advocate further examination in the case of Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip. The prosecution of Glossip was marred by shocking procedural errors from the start. The investigative work of a Texas firm, building on the efforts of Glossip’s defense team, built a strong case for Glossip’s actual innocence.
McDugle and other conservatives, joined by liberal colleagues, pressed for judicial review of the Glossip conviction. The State of Oklahoma’s attorney general, in an unprecedented step, has “confessed error” in the case.
Ashlyn Faulkner is a muralist who has advocated for April Wilkens, described as a "criminalized survivor" now serving a life sentence in Oklahoma's Mabel Bassett Correction Center. Ashlyn's efforts have included a "collective live mural show" with three artists for the Oklahoma "Survivor Justice Day". She is called an “Artivist” by her many admirers.
CREOKS Health Services is deemed "organizational partner of the year" by Oklahoma Appleseed. They have worked to "an experimental functional family therapy" approach for "kids on the juvenile docket in Tulsa County." In addition to helping formulate an impactful referral network for at-risk youth, they contributed more than $300,000 "SAHMSA Funds" for the project.
Damrario Solomon Simmons established “Justice for Greenwood” to, in Oklahoma Appleseed's description "to advocate for the Survivors and Descendants of the 1921 Race Massacre." Simmons is a civil rights attorney with national renown. He has pressed a “nuisance lawsuit” against the City of Tulsa. His work and "principled leadership and fierce dedication" has brought him designation as the "Good Apple" Advocate of the Year.
Attorney Paul Demuro's Dowart Lawyers are pressing a class action lawsuit seeking relief, Oklahoma Appleseed says, for "the hundreds of Oklahomans waiting for mental health care in ... jails across the state." He is the Good Apple "Advocate of the Year" in recognition of his "dedication and diligence."
Ballard Spahr is Oklahoma Appleseed's 2023 Good Apple Pro Bono Firm of the Year. The law firm
“contributes more than 50,000 hours annually to pro bono service, ensuring that clients have a voice and a legal advocate regardless of their ability to pay.”
About the “Good Apple” Event
The evening promises to be a memorable occasion, featuring inspiring stories, heartfelt tributes, and networking opportunities with like-minded individuals. The program will be emceed by Tulsa Channel 8’s Brenna Rose.
“Attendees will have the chance to connect with community leaders, activists, and advocates who are shaping a more just and equitable Oklahoma,” organizers of the event promise.
"We are thrilled to host the 'Good Apple Awards' once again this year. These awards celebrate the remarkable individuals who have dedicated themselves to creating a more inclusive and just society for all Oklahomans," said Colleen McCarty, Executive Director at Oklahoma Appleseed.
"Their tireless efforts inspire us all, and this event gives us the opportunity to show our appreciation for their remarkable work."
Oklahoma Appleseed's press release praised "those who stand up for justice, and those who have made a positive impact on the lives of countless individuals."
The "Good Apple Awards" are set for September 29, 2023, from 6:30 - 10 p.m.
For more information about the event, visit the website or contact Colleen McCarty at colleen@okappleseed.org or 918-288-0068. To purchase tickets, visit here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/good-apple-awards-2023-tickets-675437219907?aff=oddtdtcreator .
Notes: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel newspaper adapted this story from materials provided in a press release from Oklahoma Appleseed, and composed the by-lined information about the honorees. Among other works, Pat is co-editor of ‘Crime and Punishment in Modern America,’ published during the Reagan presidency. McGuigan has worked cooperatively with Colleen McCarty for several years, in her current job and in prior affiliations, on both news reports and commentaries.
