OKLAHOMA CITY – On April 24, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond wrote a letter to the Pardon and Parole Board regarding the upcoming clemency hearing for death row prisoner Richard Glossip.
The letter states, “I respectfully urge you to recommend clemency for Richard Glossip, who is scheduled to be executed on May 18. For there to be public faith in our criminal justice system, it is incumbent on me to as the State’s chief law enforcement officer to not ignore evidence and facts, wherever they may lead.”
Richard Glossip has been on Oklahoma’s death row for more than 25 years even though it is not disputed that another man, Justin Sneed, murdered Barry Van Treese. Glossip’s conviction is based almost entirely on statements made by Justin Sneed that it now clearly appears he wanted to recant. Glossip has always maintained his innocence.
Gentner’s letter continues by recalling that he “recently filed a pleading with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals confessing ‘error by the state,’ which would cause reasonable doubt on Mr. Glossip’s conviction for first degree murder.”
The AG says he reached this “difficult decision after carefully considering new and material evidence that was recently disclosed by the State, and also through his personal investigation of key aspects of Glossip’s case, trial preparation and the Glossip trial itself.”
He reminds the Board that he also retained for District Attorney Rex Duncan to conduct an independent review of the case.
“The results of these findings are troubling,” Gentner states in the letter.
He goes on to say, “Death penalty cases required the highest standard of reliability.”
The letter proceeds to list a number of issues that Gentner feels are worthy of the Board’s consideration:
- Justin Sneed, the prosecution’s main witness and confessed killer of Barry Van Treese, was “not entirely truthful in his testimony.”
- Sneed was able to avoid the death penalty only by testifying that Glossip paid for the murder.
- Evidence was withheld from the defense that stated that Sneed had made false statements that he had not be treated by a psychiatrist and that he did not know he had been prescribed lithium for the diagnoses of being bipolar – thus the mental health of Sneed was “highly relevant for the jury to know.”
Gentner concludes the letter with, “In my opinion had the State corrected the testimony and had Mr. Sneed had been subject to a rigorous cross examination, Mr. Glossip’s attorney would have sufficiently attacked Mr. Sneed’s candor and recollection, resulting in the case of reasonable doubt as to Mr. Glossip’s guilt for first degree murder.”
Richard Glossip’s clemency hearing will be held tomorrow, Wed, April 26 at 9:30 a.m. at the Kate Barnard Community Corrections Center, Ted R. Logan Center, 3300 N. Martin Luther King Avenue, in Oklahoma City. The clemency hearing can also be viewed on Wednesday via this livestream link (Webinar ID: 160 348 5531).
Note: Patrick B. McGuigan is editor emeritus for The City Sentinel and Darla Shelden is the newspaper’s senior reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.