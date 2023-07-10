Automatic license plate reader cameras have been added to major intersections and roadways over the past year to help Oklahoma City Police solve crimes.
The Oklahoma City Council agreed to purchase 65 more of these new AI (artificial intelligence) cameras in July adding to the 25 that were gained at no cost through the participation in a national study.
The Oklahoma City Police declined to reveal the locations of these cameras. The cameras are free but the price tag for installation is $275,500 including providing maintenance on the other cameras.
Flock Safety of Atlanta Georgia is providing the cameras that are designed to help police solve crimes. Private groups like homeowners associations and Penn square Mall already have Flock cameras, as well as other law enforcement agencies such as Guthrie Police.
Flock cameras and other similar cameras are a part of the rise of Law enforcement agencies across the country has been met with skepticism by many who worry about invasion of privacy issues.
Proponents of the camera system say that the positives outweigh any potential negative consequences.
