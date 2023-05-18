The Oklahoma Health Care Authority warns members of recent scam attempts involving callers asking SoonerCare members for personal information over the phone.
These scam attempts may involve members receiving calls from a spoofed OHCA phone number. The scammer may claim the member needs to provide identifying information or that payment is owed to SoonerCare for medical services.
While OHCA doesn't know exactly how manySoonerCare members may have been contacted, several complaints have come into the SoonerCare help line, said Emily Long, department spokesperson.
"We are receiving reports that scammers are asking for personal identification information such as social security number, SoonerCare member ID, etc.,"l said Long. "Scammers could use this information to steal identity or commit fraud."
In addition, some scammers seek monetary payments.
OHCA will never ask for payment over the phone and will only ask for identifying information if a member has requested a callback.
OHCA is committed to member privacy and safety while ensuring Oklahomans have access to quality health care services. If members receive a call they believe could be fraudulent, they are encouraged to call the SoonerCare helpline at 800-987-7767 to confirm before revealing any personal information.
If there is any doubt about the veracity of the call, members can always ask for the representatives name, hang up and call the SoonerCare helpline to confirm before revealing any personal information, Long said.
