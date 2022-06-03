A pool party agitator who witnesses accuse of taking photos of children swimming is behind bars after he shot a man who confronted him.
Javante Carlos Martell Thomas, 19, is charged with assault while masked or disguised, shooting with the intent to injure, aggravated assault and battery, and carrying a concealed weapon. Thomas was arrested May 29.
Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 14300 block of N. May Avenue. Officers arrived to find the victim lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the torso. After close inspection officers could see there was an entry and exit wound on the victim from a single gunshot. The victim suffered a non-life threatening injury due to the gunshot.
Witnesses told police Thomas was taking photos of their children and was asked to stop. Thomas is then believed to have left the scene after being confronted by upset parents and other bystanders, only to return wearing a mask. Witnesses say they knew the masked man was Thomas because he was wearing the same clothing as before.
According to witness statements, a fight ensued between the masked man and another pool patron, resulting in Thomas falling on the ground. During the scuffle a gun fell from Thomas's waste ban, which he retrieved, firing a single shot at the victim as he ran away in the other direction.
Police say there were numerous witnesses who documented the entire altercation, including a video which was provided from a cell phone used by one woman to document the fight.
Thomas was taken into police custody after officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department (OCPD) Violent Crimes Apprehension Team located him at a residence near the scene of the crime.
Thomas was apprehended without further incident and transported to the Oklahoma County Jail.
