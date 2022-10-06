Members of the Oklahoma City Police Department (OCPD) Vice and Human Trafficking Units conducted a two day sting operation in an effort to curve illegal prostitution and human trafficking. The two day operation took place on October 4th and 5th and resulted in the arrest and apprehension of over a dozen suspects who were attempting to purchase sex illegally.
According to OCPD Msgt Gary Knight, a number of women and girls were dropped off in the vicinity of South Robinson where the operation took place. "We found that a number of girls were dropped off and they were quickly apprehended for offering prostitution services," said Knight.
During the operation one juvenile runaway was apprehended who was listed missing out of Houston, Texas.
Men Charged: Offering to Engage in an act of prostitution
Spores, Delbert 4/15/1984 22-72100
Molina Calderon, Jose 7/9/1999 22-72101
Lopez, Tito 2/6/1965 22-72115
Cortez, Alexis Alonso 9/8/1998 22-72116
(Also will be charged with firearm in commission and possession with intent to distribute)
Alexander, Richard Bane 8/19/1959 22-72136
Sosa, Johnathan Michael 11/21/1986 22-72141
Robertson, Curtis Leroy 8/19/1974 22-72147
Little, Jeff Harlon 8/27/1938 22-72156
Valdez De La Torre, Jesus 8/25/1956 22-72170
Batres, Carlos 6/4/1982 22-72184
Resendiz Resendiz, Elias 9/13/1996 22-72191
Parker, Jalaun Mikel 4/10/1995 22-72287
(Also charged with firearm in commission of a felony, use of comp to violate state statute)
Afsharpour, Raymond Bejan 4/30/1971 22-72294
(Also charged with Use of a computer to violate state statute)
Martinez, Rafael Palomo 11/5/1942 22-72386
Young, Celcy O'neal (Jr) 12/10/2001 22-72429
Andrews, Mark Edwin 8/24/1958 22-72432
Females Charged: Offering to Engage in an act of prostitution
Flanagan, Cecelia Kaye 10/5/2002 2022-0072440
Pittbull, Natisha Ann 8/26/1984 2022-0072455
