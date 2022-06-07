The Oklahoma City Police Department served a narcotics search warrant at a local motel located in the 8300 block of I-35 Service Road, shutting down a suspected drug distribution operation.
Luis Angel Vega, 49, is charged with multiple felonies in connection to illegal drugs and weapons found in his possession after his arrest June 3.
Charges against Vega include aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, transporting or possessing illegal drugs with the intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, and other weapon charges.
A second suspect, Cheyenne Micah Impson, 18, was also arrested by police on charges believed to be unrelated to the serving of the search warrant at the premises. It is unclear Impson's role, if any, in the suspected drug operation.
Officers involved in the serving of the search warrant used an abundance of caution after receiving information Vega was in possession of several firearms.
Utilizing a ballistic shield, officers announced themselves and made forced entry into the room, quickly locating Vega who appeared to be attempting to grab a "AR-15" style assault rifle. Several officers were able to physically detain Vega after striking him with the ballistic shield, causing him to fall to the floor where he was taken into police custody.
Vega and Impson were taken to the Oklahoma County Jail without further incident.
