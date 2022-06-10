An elderly man who is accused of raping his underage grandaughter is behind bars after the victim came forward with the allegations and the police were called.
Robert Wayne Morrell, 75, is charged with rape and a slew of other felony charges related to the alleged sexual exploitation of his grandaughter.
Police responded to a gas station in the 800 block of S. Morgan Rd. to take a report in refrence to a rape which had taken place.
Officers arrived and made contact with an adult and the underage female victim who were told to meet police at the location. The location was chosen after police learned Morrell was at the home he shared with the victim from time to time.
Police learned Morrell was responsible for watching the victim while her parents were away at work.
The victim told police Morrell had molested her several times and had inserted his penis into her vagina on at least one occasion, the incidents allegedly occurred several times since the child was 7 and have continued for some time.
Police were able to locate Morrell at his residence and take him into custody. Morrell was transported to the Oklahoma City Police Department Headquarters where he was interviewed and subsequently placed under arrest.
Morrell was then transported to the Oklahoma County Jail without incident.
