The deadline is approaching for officials to pick up an official location for the new Oklahoma County Detention Center. Wednesday is the last day to submit land offers. The deadline was extended at the beginning of the month to allow other offers to come in.
There are now 6 possible locations for the new jail facility:
- Southeast 29th Street west of the Kickapoo Turnpike
- Midwest and Wilshire Boulevards
- Shartel Avenue north of I-40
- Newcastle Road near Southwest 54th Street
- East Grand Boulevard near Southeast 15th Street
- Meridian Avenue near Southwest 54th Street
The Board of County Commissioners just eliminated four sites that had problems with environmental issues, access points, and other nearby businesses. The deadline is quickly approaching.
The project has to get done to keep the $40 million and the next steps are hiring a contractor, finding a location and having a design by the end of December.
