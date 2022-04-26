A man who robbed a local Motel-6 clerk at knife point, is behind bars after police were able to locate him at a nearby bus terminal.
Alfred Lavelle Means, 54, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon after his arrest April 20.
Police say Means robbed the Motel-6 in the 1800 block of E. Reno at knifepoint after a verbal confrontation with the clerk over a recent transaction.
The clerk told police Means had rented a room at the motel and was demanding a refund, prompting the clerk to call for management assistance. Means is said to have believed the motel staff had stolen $50 from him.
The clerk told police that Means became agitated and began slamming his fist against the plexiglass countertop at the front desk. Means then proceeded to approach the victim in a threatening manner, while reaching for what the clerk believed to be a knife from his front pocket. In fear for her safety the clerk then tossed $116 at Means, who took the money and left the area.
Officers arrived to find Means at a nearby bus terminal where he was taken into custody at gunpoint.
At the time police were able to locate the stolen money on Means but were unable to locate a knife believed to have been used in the robbery. Police were also able to obtain video surveillance of the incident from Motel-6 management.
It is unclear if Means was attempting to escape custody by boarding a bus.
Means was transported to the Oklahoma County Jail where he remains on a $50,000 bond.
