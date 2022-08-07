FILE - A man stands in a heating shelter at the Chicago Transit Authority's Merchandise Mart "L" station, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Chicago. Chicago Transit Authority President Dorval Carter addresses the media in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 saying the transportation system will reinstate canine security units on CTA trains in coming weeks to stem increased violent crime, including the shooting death of a 29-year-old man early Saturday.