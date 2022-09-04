FILE - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his State of the Nation address at the National Palace in Mexico City, Sept. 1, 2022. In Mexico, a long list of nonviolent crimes bring automatic pretrial detention, with no bail or house arrest allowed. The country's Supreme Court is expected to rule soon on that policy. President Obrador has expanded the number of crimes considered ineligible for bail and he has publicly called on the Supreme Court not to release more people pending trial.