A man who allegedly took advantage of a drunk woman is facing serious felony charges after police arrested him April 28.
Henry Wilson Brown, 41, is charged with forcible sodomy.
Police responded to the call in the 5200 block of N. Miller Avenue in reference to a sexual assaut which had allegedly taken place.
Officers arrived and spoke to several witnesses who identified Brown as the assailant.
Witnesses told police Brown asked to be alone with the victim prior to the alleged assault taking place. Witnesses reported finding Brown in a laundry room taking advantage of the intoxicated woman.
One witness confronted Brown and a physical altercation took place. Brown suffered several minor injuries to his face due to the altercation.
After speaking to the victim in the case police were able to verify Brown was never given consent to have sexual relations with her.
Brown was taken to the Oklahoma County Jail where he is being held on a $50,000 bond.
