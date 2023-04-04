featured breaking
Mad about Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg’s Moves: U.S. Representatives Stephanie Bice, Josh Brecheen and Kevin Hern slam ‘political’ indictment and steps against former President Donald Trump
Oklahoma City, April 4 -- Manhattan (New York City) District Attorney Alvin Bragg has released a total of 34 felony charges against former Republican President Donald Trump.
After widespread news reports Bragg might wait until after Easter to make his move, and that if/when he indicted there would be but a single felony allegation, the politically Left-leaning prosecutor unleashed 34 charges alleging a pay-off scheme to silence allegations from adult film performer who at one point (years ago) had appeared ready to abandon her allegations.
While in the end it was widely expected, the audacity of the expansive attack on “45” seemed to startle both fans and critics of the man who long deemed an advantage his roots in the Big Apple and who memorably began his 2016 election drive with a memorable descent down the long escalabor at the Trump Tower.
Three members of the Oklahoma congressional doctrine provided directly to The City Sentinel newspaper vigorous criticism of the Big Apple D.A.’s actions on April 3 and 4.
These and other responses to Bragg’s escalation yield for American a confrontation of unprecedented degree in the age of instant communication – not to mention the first criminal charges against a former president since the Nineteenth Century.
U.S. Congresswoman Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma City slammed Bragg’s bold maneuvers in the case, hinting it was in fact a blundering threat to the rule of law:
“Today’s unprecedented charges are a result of political weaponization by a District Attorney who campaigned on prosecuting former President Trump. Now it is up to the former President and his legal team to fight back and prove his case. Political prosecution cannot be tolerated; it is a serious threat to the fundamental values and freedoms that make America extraordinary.”
U.S. Congressman Josh Brecheen, the man from the small town of Coalgate, was arguably even more blunt, engaging in Truman-esque plain speaking as he said:
“Today’s arrest of President Trump by a far-Left District Attorney in New York is a politically motivated witch hunt and a serious abuse of power that is destructive to our Republic. It is obvious that these charges were only brought because President Trump is running for President.
“This will make President Trump stronger and increase support for him as Americans are tired of their government being used against ‘We the People.’ The real reason he is ‘wanted’ is for making America Great Again; the ideology and actions he took as President. I continue to call on Democrats to join Republicans in condemning this baseless act of political persecution.”
U.S. Congressman Kevin Hern of Tulsa, chairman of the influential House Republican Study Committee sent to The City Sentinel his own expressions of disappointment and seeming disgust at the Bragg actions:
“For those who think this will harm President Trump’s chances at running for the White House in 2024, I have news for you: it won’t,” said Rep. Hern.
“The same people who were outraged over the possibility of Hillary Clinton’s prosecution for obvious crimes are now celebrating yet another witch hunt against the former President and political opponent of the current President.
“This type of hypocrisy is disgusting, and it underscores what millions of Americans see as a blatant double standard in our justice system, causing many to lose faith in those institutions. This will only lead to further division in this country.
“Despite President [Joe] Biden’s hollow commitment to unity, I have yet to see him take even one action in pursuit of that goal.”
Patrick McGuigan
