The March 28 column from Stephanie Henson, Vice President of League of Women Voters Oklahoma, about our state's history of being a top incarcerator of women was spot on.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/women-s-history-month-is-another-reminder-of-the-work-left-to-do-on-women/article_e64fa2e6-cdbf-11ed-b90b-276954cfd535.html )
During my years teaching high school, I saw the way that the system she describes has done long term damage to generations of students.
While we have made some progress in recent years, Oklahoma's justice system still has a long way to go to ensure we are strengthening our communities, making our communities safer, and reuniting families.
Even after recent reforms to our criminal justice system, Oklahoma still has the fourth highest imprisonment rate in the country and after 30 years of being number one, Oklahoma now has the second highest rate of women’s imprisonment in the nation. Oklahomans are spending significantly longer time in prison than people in other states for the same crimes, especially for nonviolent drug and property offenses.
The fact that prosecutors ask for an enhanced sentence for 86% of people admitted to prison shows that our justice system prioritizes punishment over recovery.
Many people caught up in the justice system are struggling with issues like substance abuse, poverty, mental health, and trauma, and these issues cannot be addressed by harsh, long sentences.
It no longer shocks me that our state spends $550 million on our prison system every year, because long, harsh sentences have been normalized in Oklahoma.
But, research shows that incarceration is the most expensive and least effective way to make our communities safer. Oklahoma County is sending more people to prison and for longer amounts of time than Tulsa County, yet the crime rate in Tulsa dropped by 11.6% versus 3.8% in Oklahoma County from 2016 to 2020.
There is a better way to support Oklahomans than using long, harsh sentences that don’t help them or us.
Oklahoma is one of the few states without a felony classification system, which would make our criminal justice system more fair and reduce the costs of unnecessary harsh sentences leveraged against so many Oklahomans.
A felony classification system similar to other states would also increase clarity and consistency in sentencing while reducing the prison population.
And as I indicated, we must transform this system so it doesn't continue to rob so many Oklahomans of their futures. H.B. 1792 could accomplish these goals and I hope Oklahoma lawmakers continue to make it a priority this legislative session.
Sincerely,
John Thompson, Oklahoma City
Note: John Thompson is a historian, retired teacher, and a member of the League of Women Voters of Oklahoma City.
