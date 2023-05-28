OKLAHOMA CITY – In the final days of the legislative session, the Senate and House passed additional reforms to Oklahoma’s medical marijuana industry through Senate Bills 437 and 813.
State Senator Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, and her House authors released the following statements Friday. If signed by the governor, S.B, 437 would go into effect immediately while S.B. 813 would become effective June 1, 2023.
“These bills are the result of months of collaboration with the House, industry professionals, and patients, as well as research of other states’ medical marijuana industries to see what has and hasn’t worked. This is an industry that has helped many Oklahomans and boosted local economies, but there are still areas that need attention. I urge the governor to sign these critical reforms into law.
“These bills will help improve quality assurance testing, limit access to minor patients, better ensure individuals have an actual medical necessity, and that recommending physicians receive proper education on this treatment. We’re going to create a registry of qualified recommending physicians to ensure patients are seen by Oklahoma doctors, not out-of-state or international physicians just trying to make an easy buck.
“This will close the loophole that has allowed so many illegal foreign actors to purchase Oklahoma land and shut down more of the black market. In order for this industry to be truly beneficial to patients and businesses, we must strengthen our regulations, and I want to thank everyone who worked with me to ensure a higher quality, more secure industry for all Oklahomans.”
Rep. John Pfeiffer, R-Orlando, is the principal House author of SB 437.
"These measures will help us protect the safety of Oklahomans and our resources through enhanced regulation of the medical marijuana industry."
Rep. T.J. Marti, R-Tulsa, was the principal House author of S.B. 831.
"Establishing compliance testing in medical marijuana businesses is crucial for safeguarding consumer well-being and product safety. By further regulating the medical marijuana industry, we can create a transparent and accountable framework that promotes ethical business practices and discourages illegal activities."
The proposal was the proverbial "work-in-progress" at the Legislatute, going through several revisions and changes during its course to legislative passage.
The final version passed the Senate May 26, with 36-8 -- demonstrating bipartisan support and opposition (four members did not vote).
As for the House, final clearance for "take-off" was 72-20 -- again with those for and against coming from both political parties.
Eight House members did not vote.
As of Sunday, May 28, there was no record of a signature from the state's chief executive.
Keep an eye on that.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, working with a press release from the Senate communications staff. He added a sketch the final votes, drawing from the roll call vote records.
