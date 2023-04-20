An OHP trooper caught a driver exceeding the speed limit on the Kilpatrick Turnpike clocked at 135 mph in a 70-mph zone endangering the lives of other motorists.
There seems to be a trend of drivers exceeding 100 mph recently and it has OHP concerned about the safety of others. The person was busting the limit by 65 mph with no good explanation.
The driver offered that she was late for work and the OHP stated the obvious that there is no excuse for driving that fast. He was given a ticket for reckless driving of over $500.
