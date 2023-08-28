Saying that “He was an amazing young man,” the aunt of 16-year-old Cordae Carter confirmed Sunday afternoon that he was the young man killed in the shooting during Friday’s night football game in Choctaw, Oklahoma.
According to the Choctaw police department, “gun shots were fired on the visitor’s side of the stadium” during the third quarter of the Choctaw vs. Del City football game.” The early police statement said, “It is believed an argument started between at least two males which lead to the shooting.”
Carter was shot in the groin and “passed away from the injuries sustained,” the initial Choctaw police statement (not revealing the victim’s name) said.
A statement from the Mid-Del School District, addressed to patrons and families, said:
“It is with deep sadness that we inform you of the death of one of our Bombers who was in attendance during the Del City at Choctaw High School football game on Friday, August 25. There are no words to adequately describe our sympathy for the family of our student. Additionally, we know that the coming days and weeks will be difficult for our students and staff. We will have grief counselors available for anyone needing to speak with someone.”
The district statement pointed out, “Any time a student death occurs, reactions are varied.”
School officials asked for people to “be alert for any of the following indications of grief”:
* Physical - changes to sleep patterns or eating habits
* Emotional - changes such as unusual fears, anger, worry or clinging
* Social - loss of interest in usual activities.
The statement affirmed, “Open communication between parents and children is very important. If you think your child is having a particularly difficult time dealing with this situation, please contact the school for assistance.”
Choctaw Mayor Chad Allco spoke for his community, located in eastern Oklahoma County, saying, “our community experienced a horrific tragedy at Bill Jensen Field during the Del City vs. Choctaw high school football game. … On behalf of the city of Choctaw, our hearts and prayers are with the families of those who were killed or injured, students, coaches, families and first responders and all those who had to experience such a horrific event.
“Thank you to the first responders, coaches, parents, and students who put their lives on the line to prevent this tragedy from escalating further, and in cases used their own bodies to shield others. Thank you to the supporting agencies who quickly responded.”
The mayor’s statement concluded:
“As our community continues to heal, I am confident we will become closer, stronger and even more resilient because of the amazing people in and around the community. #prayforchoctaw, #prayfordelcity, #strongertogether, #choctawstrong .”
David Reid, Superintendent for the Choctaw-Nicoma Park District, and Dr. Rick Cobb, Superintendent for Mid-Del issued this joint statement:
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all affected by tonight’s incident. Both districts are working jointly with the police presence from Choctaw, Del City, and Oklahoma County in an ongoing investigation. The police will provide further details as they become available.”
Early on Saturday, other educators addressed the incident.
Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters said:
“Violence of any kind has no place at our school events, and anyone who would threaten our kids must be swiftly brought to justice.
“OSDE [Oklahoma State Department of Education] stands ready to assist them with all available resources and I have spoken to Choctaw Superintendent David Reid and Mid-Del Superintendent Rick Cobb this morning to offer OSDE’s full support and assistance.
“I hope all Oklahomans will join my family and me in prayer for all those affected by senseless acts.”
A statement from the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (which sanctions and regulates most high school sporting events in the state) said.
“The OSSAA is deeply saddened and concerned with the shootings that took place last night at high school football games in Oklahoma. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone who was in attendance. We have offered our assistance and support to all the schools involved as they continue to gather details.”
Members of the Choctaw Police Department were, with colleagues from other jurisdictions, were among the first responders:
"The Choctaw Police Department is investigating the homicide and is being assisted by the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, Del City Investigators are working in conjunction as well. The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Technical Investigators responded to the scene and processed the evidence."
One of the first formal statements from the scene – widely circulated Saturday morning by the Choctaw Police, said:
“One young female was shot in her thigh, was treated and released. Two other females, believed to be students were injured trying to leave the area sustaining broken wrists and a broken leg.
“The Choctaw School District employees 5 Choctaw Officers for every home game. All 5 Officers were present along with 2 on-duty Choctaw officers that had stopped in for a moment. Del City had two Officers present as well. Two Choctaw Officers, one who is a trained EMT responded to the 16-year-old immediately and began life saving efforts.
“Choctaw Superintendent David Reid, Choctaw Safety Coordinator Steve Keiffer and his brother who is a trauma surgeon began life saving efforts on [a] 42-year-old who had sustained [a] gun shot to his chest.”
The wounded 42-year-old was transported to the University of Oklahoma trauma center, underwent surgery and, Choctaw Police said went into the Intensive Care Unit, where his condition was stable.
“One girl was shot in the thigh, but treated and release. Two girls, believed to be students, were injured fleeing the scene.”
The Choctaw PD statement said, “A Del City Officer discharged his firearm at the scene.”
(https://www.facebook.com/ChoctawPD/?ref=embed_page )
The City Sentinel reported this weeknd:
"The Uvalde Foundation for Kids, a national nonprofit founded following the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, offered a reward leading to the apprehension of the suspect who fired the shots at the game.
"National Director Daniel Chapin said, 'In a stadium filled with spectators and students, someone knows something. Do the right thing & say something.'
Governor Kevin Stitt on Saturday morning pledged the support of his office to local first responders and investigators.
He said: "Sarah and I are heartbroken over the news of the senseless violence at Choctaw High School. ... We are praying for everyone involved. Let me be clear, violence will not be tolerated in Oklahoma."
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/townnews/police/officials-provide-update-after-fatal-shooting-during-high-school-football-game-in-choctaw/article_d7f5e90a-4450-11ee-beff-cbd5312a6e09.html )
