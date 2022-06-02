Chaos, confusion and killings at a Tulsa hospital took place Wednesday, leading to a massive response from local police that likely prevented more deaths.
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt praised first responders for their rapid arrival at the crime scene. In a statement send to The Oklahoma City Sentinel and other news organizations, he said:
“What happened today in Tulsa is a senseless act of violence and hatred. Sarah and I are praying for the families of those who lost their lives and for those who were injured.
“I am grateful for the quick and brave actions of the Tulsa Police Department and other first responders who did their best to contain a terrible situation."
The Oklahoma chief executive continued:
“I have offered Mayor G.T. Bynum any state resources that may be needed, and I ask all Oklahomans to come together in support of the Saint Francis Health System community and to grieve with those whose lives have been forever changed.”
The Associated Press reported in early evening on Wednesday that the shootings took place in the Natalie Medical Building on the St. Francis Health System campus.
At the crime scene, Captain Richard Meulenberg of the Tulsa Police Department confirmed an initial count of three persons killed, plus the apparent killer.
The A.P. reported that police said – in a Facebook post just before 6 p.m. -- "Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats. We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties."
The reported death count increased to four, plus the shooter, who apparently took his own life.
Police described the medical complex as a "catastrophic scene."
Later on Wednesday, John Dobberstein, a Broken Arrow journalist, reported, "[T]he shooter is among the dead. He is believed to be a black male age 35-40 and had a rifle and handgun in his possession."
Dobberstein also reported that Muskogee Police had been notified of a possible bomb in a local residence.
Near the Tulsa hopspital complex, a reunification center was set up for families, and news sources said the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacoo and Firearms had come to the scene.
This story is developing.
