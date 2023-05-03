OKLAHOMA CITY -- Tuesday afternoon (May 2), attorneys for Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip asked a district court judge in Oklahoma County to void the work of a short-handed Pardon and Parole Board.
If successful, Glossip's scheduled May 18 execution date could be delayed or conceivably vacated.
The lawsuit (amended from a legal filing first made on April 24) seeks to declare null and void the clemency hearing conducted on April 26.
The board voted 2-2 on the Glossip legal team's request for clemency.
That was only one vote shy of the majority required under the Oklahoma Constitution to recommend clemency to the chief executive of Oklahoma, Governor Kevin Stitt.
The legal focus of the litigation is straight-forward: To stop the state Department of Corrections (DOC) from executing Glossip until after he “is afforded a constitutional Clemency Hearing conducted by five impartial appointed or duly acting/substitute Members of the OPPB secured pursuant to revisions to 57 O.S. § 332.2 of the Oklahoma Statutes and Section 515 of the OAC or other statutory provisions under Oklahoma law.” (Amended Petition p. 13).
As sketched above, the original filing challenged the Board's authority to even conduct its business in the matter without a fill contingent of members participating.
In an analysis shared today (May 3) with The City Sentinel, Glossip's legal team challenged failure "to seat an impartial replacement member to ensure Mr. Glossip’s clemency hearing was held before a full, five-member Board, as required under the Oklahoma Constitution."
Despite serious doubts about the legal efficacy or adequacy of Glossip's conviction -- and the state Attorney General's agreement the conviction should be vacated -- the process toward execution has continued.
Glossip was processed into the execution process soon after the divided (and, his lawyers assert, invalid) OPPB vote.
As the most recent analysis from the legal team points out, Pardon and Parole Board member "Richard Smothermon, is married to the lead prosecutor in Mr. Glossip’s case."
The original prosecutions of Glossip were, in the of a wide range of analyses, fraught with misconduct.
This problems in the original prosecutions have recently been documented through belated disclosures by the government (references to "the State" in this case meaning the Oklahoma County District Attorney's office).
Mr. Smothermon is credited in legal circles for his move to recuse himself from the case due to conflict of interest (characterized as a "clear conflict").
However, as a point of law, the divided 2-2 vote -- indecisive in its very nature -- prevents Governor Kevin Stittfrom granting clemency.
In thumbnail, the Glossip lawsuit asserts: that the absence of any mechanism to replace the conflicted Board member denies Mr. Glossip due process by increasing his burden of persuasion to a short-handed Board.
Attorney Don Knight, pro bono counsel to Glossip for eight years, said in a statement sent to The City Sentinel, “The State of Oklahoma has already agreed that Richard Glossip was denied a fair trial and, to add further insult to his constitutional rights, he has now been denied a fair clemency hearing.
Knight, pointing back to his original filing on April 26, said, “The Board’s split decision is precisely the outcome this lawsuit sought to avoid, and it underscores the grave injustice of allowing Rich’s execution to proceed without a proper clemency hearing before a fully constituted Board.”
Note: Pat McGuigan is editor emeritus, and Darla Shelden is senior reporter, for The City Sentinel. Readers seeking more information are encouraged to search the archives of the newspaper at city-sentinel.com.
