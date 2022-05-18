This undated photo provided by the Dallas County jail shows Jeremy Smith. The girlfriend of Smith who was arrested in Dallas on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in a shooting that wounded three women in a hair salon in the city's Koreatown, told police he had been admitted to health facilities because he was having delusions about Asian Americans, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Jeremy Theron Smith, faces three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to jail rec9900ords