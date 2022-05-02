A pair of would-be counterfeiters are behind bars, after the two attempted to fraudulently use a woman's reward points for a free stay at a local hotel.
Brandon Francis Nash, 43, and Marisa Ann Lusk, 25, are both charged with an array of felonies in connection to their attempted forgery. The two were also discovered to be in possession of illegal narcotics. Both were arrested April 27.
Officers arrived in the 4300 block of S.15th Street to take a report for a theft of service which had occurred.
Witnesses told police Nash and Lusk had checked into the hotel under a false identity and were using hotel reward points to pay for their room. Hotel staff were alerted after they received a call from the victim of the fraud exposing the two suspects.
Hotel management escorted officers to the room where Nash and Lusk were staying. The two ignored several attempts by officers to answer the door. Hotel management eventually opened the door for police who captured Nash and Lusk without incident.
A subsequent search of the room located several forged documents including credit cards and checks. The two were also in possession of several picture identifications with accompanying social security cards. Two laptops with printers believed by police to be used to forge checks and identifications were also discovered. Police say during their search several grams of methamphetamine were found.
Nash and Lusk were transported to the Oklahoma County Jail without further incident.
