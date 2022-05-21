FILE - In this July 22, 2015, file photo, Corrine Brown, D-Fla., speaks at a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Court documents show former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown, whose initial conviction in a charity fraud case was tossed out by an appeals court, will plead guilty before a second trial. U.S. District Judge Timothy Corrigan scheduled a change of plea hearing Wednesday, May 18 2022 for Brown, a once-powerful Florida Democrat who had previously pleaded not guilty to 18 charges including mail and wire fraud.