The group beginning to mail Oklahoma County homes with support for the jail is called simply “Fix Our Jail 2022.” The brief theme of the effort is “New Jail, No New Taxes!”
Three broader themes are emphasized in the mailers that began arriving in mailboxes on June 14:
“All Voters in Oklahoma County Can Vote!”
Advocates assert passing will lead to “$5.2 million in estimated annual operational cost savings.” And they contend there is “1 chance to finally fix the jail without raising taxes.” Recipients of the mailer are assured the Cititizens Oversight Committee (COC) “will provide transparency and accountability like in MAPs.”
In a brief narrative the high-quality mailer, in a style familiar to voters who regularly go to the polls or otherwise cast their ballots in local elections, makes the case:
“As a community, we’ve made great strides to address problems at the Oklahoma jail, alleviating the overcrowding and poor, inhumane living conditions through diversion and mental health programs, building repairs, case processing efficiencies, and more.
“Now it’s time to fix the biggest issue in our criminal justice system – the jail itself. We can build a new jail that is more effective and more cost-efficient. We can help people be more productive citizens and improve our public safety.”
County Commissioner Brian Maughan has advocated for the proposal, and was part of a unanimous vote of the three commissioners to approve the plan. Maughan told JaNae Williams, a reporter for The Oklahoman, "I have been asked what is Plan B if this fails, and I tell everybody there is no Plan B."
https://www.oklahoman.com/story/news/2022/06/02/fate-new-oklahoma-county-jail-decided-june-28-bond-vote/9895893002/
A group called “People’s Council for Justice Reform” opposes the referendum. Sean Cummings, a restaurateur who serves on The Village city council, is perhaps the best known opponent.
Foes of the measure want jail operations returned to the county sheriff, but incumbent Tommie Johnson doesn’t want it returned to his agency. Some in the group would prefer federal intervention in facility management, but many analysts believe that would sky-rocket operational costs.
Mark Faulk, known for his advocacy on a range of issues through Occupy OKC, assails the local “billionaires” who support the measure, but Maughan strongly defends the civic and economic leaders for their support of a better jail.
The “Fix Our Jail” group plans on a relatively modest $50,000 television advertising budget, and financed the pro-referendum mailers.
