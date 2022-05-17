A routine traffic stop resulted in the discovery of several forged identification cards and forging materials, including a machine laminator, which is believed to have been used to make the fake documents.
Gregorio Esteban Montiel, 43, is charged with several counts of making, publishing, or selling fake identifications, a felony. Montiel was arrested May 14.
According to police, Montiel was driving a vehicle with expired license plates in the vicinity of SW 51st Street and Villa Avenue. Police conducted a traffic stop.
Officers had to call in an interpreter due to the fact Montiel could not speak English.
Montiel was discovered to be driving without a valid driver license and was taken into police custody.
After speaking with Montiel officers gained permission to search his vehicle, locating several identification cards in different names. Officers also discovered social security cards and work VISAs and a laminating machine which was located in the trunk of the vehicle.
A search of Montiel's phone led to the discovery of several text messages requesting fake identification cards for another state. Montiel's phone contained several names and birth dates to suspected customers.
Montiel was taken to the Oklahoma County Jail where he was booked without incident.
