FILE - U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., arrives at the federal courthouse for his trial in Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Just hours after a judge sentences the ex-congressman from Nebraska for lying to federal agents, voters in his district are expected to elect a different conservative Republican to represent the GOP-dominated district. Fortenberry will learn Tuesday, June 28 in a Los Angeles courtroom whether he'll get prison time for misleading the FBI about $30,000 in illegal, foreign contributions to his campaign.