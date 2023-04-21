Oklahoma City – Attorney General Gentner Drummond issued a statement after Governor Kevin Stitt signed into law Senate Bill 913.
The legislation is aimed at combating illegal marijuana grow operations in Oklahoma.
“I am thankful that Gov. Stitt has signed into law Senate Bill 913," Drummond said, in a a press release sent to The City Sentinel.
"This measure requires bonding for commercial marijuana grow operations in Oklahoma, meaning that the State will have the resources necessary for environmental cleanup after an illegal marijuana farm is busted and shut down. S.B. 913 gives us an important tool to recover after eliminating one of these criminal enterprises."
S.B. 913 requires all commercial marijuana growers to hold a $50,000 bond.
The bond can be recalled to fund any necessary remediation if that grow operation is abandoned or has its license revoked.
