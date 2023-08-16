Once Upon a time, the famous author Mark Train Twain wrote that he wanted to enjoy the Society of cats while on vacation. As a matter of fact, Twain would rent cats by the month for the summer and return them to their good homes at the end of it.
The story behind the concept of the cat café is fascinating. It is a new business where people can spend time interacting with felines. Or being ignored by several friendly kitties for about an hour.
Originally Cat Cafe started in Taiwan in the late 1990s. But later became a phenomenon in Japan, especially in heavily populated urban areas where pet ownership is, at best, problematic.
Today, cat cafes can be found all around the world. Of course, with Oklahoma being a notable exception to that.
A pair of apparent cat lovers, Michaela and Adam Fitzpatrick, Oklahoma City set set out to remedy the problem of the lack of cat cafes in Oklahoma. Opening a new place called Don't Stress Meowt. The response has been so big that it looks like it could be time for a second location in Tulsa.
While the concept is unique to Oklahoma cat lovers everywhere appreciate that Don't Stress Meowt has anywhere from 15 to 25 resident cats who roam freely where up to 8 visitors of time can share the cat's space.
The Cat Lounge is outfitted with furniture designed for relaxing and apparatuses useful for scratching, climbing, and perching and toys to bat about and vending machines that can dispense special treats to share.
Cost for a one hour stay is $15. Portions of the proceeds from these fees is donated to local nonprofit organizations. Such as Read to Oklahoma City, the literacy program of Oklahoma City Public Schools, and Remerge, which helps women who have been through the justice system get reestablished in society with their families.
When the owners decided to open, they went on a road trip to gather information on the best practice for The Cat Cafe. They went around the country to look at cat cafes to get ideas for what works. But more importantly for what doesn't work.
The cat cafe concept may be new to Oklahoma City. The visitors of all types can appreciate the coffee shop portion of the business that offers baked goods and sandwiches that are supplied by a local vegan restaurant.
The glass wall that separates Don't stress me out. From the coffee bar. So, the visitors can enjoy watching the cats going about their business in the lounge or they can simply attend to the usual coffee shop activities of enjoying beverages and fiddling with their electronic devices.
