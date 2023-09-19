On Thursday, September 21, the Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty (OK-CADP) asks the public to join them at the Anthony Sanchez "Don't Kill For Me" demonstration in protest of his scheduled execution to be held that morning at 10 a.m.
The demonstration will begin at 9 a.m. in front of the Governor’s Mansion, 820 NE 23rd Street at Phillips Avenue in Oklahoma City.
Participants will begin a silent vigil at 10 a.m. until notice of a stay of execution is received or the execution is carried out.
The vigil will conclude with a circle prayer. The demonstration will be canceled if the execution is postponed or canceled.
Mr. Sanchez, 44 and a member of the Choctaw Nation, was formally sentenced to death in 2006 by a Cleveland County jury for the 1996 rape and murder of Jewell ‘Juli’ Busken, a 21-year-old student at the University of Oklahoma.
In April, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals rejected a request from Sanchez for an evidentiary hearing in which he claims his late father, Thomas Glen Sanchez, was the actual killer of Juli Busken.
(https://www.cbsnews.com/news/anthony-sanchez-oklahoma-death-row-inmate-claims-his-father-killed-juli-busken-1996/ )
Stating that “the process is unfair,” in June 2023, Sanchez, who maintains he innocence, declared he would waive his opportunity to appear in front of the Oklahoma State Pardon and Parole Board, which was scheduled to conduct a clemency hearing in early August.
“There are lots of unanswered questions about the Sanchez case,” said Rev. Don Heath, OK-CADP chair.
“A DNA match in a cold case is the only evidence the prosecutors had. I don’t know whether Sanchez committed this crime. The prosecutors don’t either, if they were being candid.”
Sanchez would be the tenth person to be executed in Oklahoma since executions were resumed in October 2021 after a six-year moratorium.
'Don't Kill For Me' protest set for Thursday, before the scheduled execution of death row prisoner Anthony Sanchez
Patrick McGuigan
