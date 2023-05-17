Justin Samuel Lee, a pharmacist, and Dr. Alexander Fank are being charged with second degree manslaughter (culpable intelligence that caused the death of a human).
The charges were filed by the Oklahoma Attorney General because Frank prescribed the wrong dose of medication to an elderly patient in 2020 that led to that person's death.
The charge means that the two charged neglected a vulnerable adult entrusted to the doctor's care that were negligent acts that caused harm. Lee the pharmacist filled the prescription without proper examination of the medication which should have stopped selling it to the victim.
There have been to many times where mistakes were made by pharmacists that either were caught in time or caused harm to the patient.
Doctors have a bonded trust with a patient to provide health care that is safe for the patient and this case is a clear example of a catastrophic failure in that trust.
