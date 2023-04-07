breaking
Congressman Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma Leads Letter To Secretary Mayorkas Demanding Answers for ‘Complete Disregard of Existing Immigration Law’
Washington, D.C. – U.S. Congressman Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma led a letter to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas demanding answers for what a press release sent to The City Sentinel described as “DHS’s complete disregard for current immigration law, including on parole and credible fear.”
An initial Fox News report on the Brecheen letter can be read here:
(https://www.foxnews.com/politics/house-republicans-want-answers-mayorkas-abuse-parole-border-fiery-hearings )
The full letter can be read here:
The Brecheen letter said:
“We have an invasion at our Southern border and unfortunately, under this Administration, illegal immigration has become normalized and even institutionalized,” said Congressman Josh Brecheen. “Instead of trying to process illegal aliens more efficiently, DHS should be focused on deterring and stopping the unprecedented flow of illegal aliens across our border.
“The American people are rightly demanding accountability for our border crisis. I call on Secretary Mayorkas to explain his complete disregard for existing immigration law.”
Co-signers of the Brecheen letter include Representatives Andy Ogles of Tennessee, Paul Gosar of Arizona, Chip Roy of Texas, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Eli Crane of Arizona, Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Bob Good of Virginia, Ben Cline of Virginia, Eric Burlison of Missouri, Warren Davidson of Ohio, Pete Sessions of Texas, Greg Steube of Florida, Clay Higgins of Louisiana, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Michael Cloud of Texas, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Mary Miller of Illinois, Byron Donalds of Florida, George Santos of New York, Bill Posey of Florida, and Dan Bishop of North Carolina.
Patrick McGuigan
