Washington, D.C. – Congressman Josh Brecheen, R-Oklahoma, applauded the House of Representatives’ passage of House Resolution 467 – The HALT Fentanyl Act, which would supply law enforcement with the tools needed to keep these dangerous drugs off our streets, make the class-wide scheduling order for fentanyl-related substances permanent, and support research efforts to understand the impact of fentanyl-related substances.
“Fentanyl poisoning is the leading cause of death for 18-45 year olds and has already killed 300 Oklahomans in this year alone,” said Brecheen, who represents the Second Congressional District for Oklahoma.
“While President Biden’s open-border policies continue to allow fentanyl to pour across our border, House Republicans are taking action to keep this dangerous drug off our streets.”
Rep. Brecheen, who hails from Coalgate, has spoken out about the fentanyl crisis during several recent House Homeland Security Committee hearings.
Brecheen focused on the crisis during a late February hearing. His comments can be viewed here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oAh0a6-v2B4
The issue of support for law enforcement in combating drug trafficking arose in a hearing in May. Check out Cong. Brecheen’s observations, here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WMI71nBgXQ8
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, working from a may 25 press release from Brecheen’s office.
