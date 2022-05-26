A day at the park turned violent after one man decided he was going to attack his child for peeing his own pants.
Tero Fualele Talamoa, 36, is charged with child abuse causing injury and using an offensive weapon in the commission of a felony. Talamoa was arrested May 21.
Police responded to a call at Scissortail Park located at 300 SW 7th Street. Callers reported a man was upset with his underage child and was striking him with a closed fist. Callers reported the man had a gun attached to a holster on his hip, preventing others from intervening on the child's behalf.
Officers arrived and made contact with Talamoa who was identified by witnesses as being the person involved in the altercation with the child. Talamoa was immediately detained and his weapon removed from his hip.
Witnesses told police Talamoa hit his child with a closed fist in the face after the child had urinated himself instead of using a nearby restroom. Witnesses went on to say Talamoa used a sandal to continue beating the child.
Officers documented the injuries on the child, which included blood coming from the child's mouth.
Talamoa was transported to the Oklahoma County Jail where he is being held ona $50,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.