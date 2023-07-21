A new report from the Oklahoma City Police Department breaks down an alarming surge in the theft of catalytic converters in 2022. The study began in June of last year.
825 catalytic converters were reported stolen form June to December and victims of these crime are facing $1,240,000 in financial damages. Businessman Mitchell Della Rose said, " It kinda makes you sick...who does this to a funeral home it takes a special kind of person to do that."
State leaders are stepping in to try to change this trend and Governor Stitt signed a bill into law authored by State Representative Suzanne Shreiber. Shreiber said, " What we want to do is find out who has the truck that transports those, who has the actual proceeds from that large scale sale to reinvest in the enterprise of catalytic converter theft? My bill allows all those things to be forfeited."
The new law allows law enforcement to take away any money made by those stealing the catalytic converters.
Shreiber says that law enforcement are working very hard to fix this problem and the new bill will go into effect November of 2023.
