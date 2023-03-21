The opioid fentanyl, methamphetamines, and other illicit (used in an unlawful manner) drugs caused over 107,000 deaths in the U.S. in the 12 months ending August 2022. During that same time, U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized thousands of pounds of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other illicit drugs.
In Oklahoma, Canadian County Sheriff Chris West said, "The drug situation is a terrorist attack on our country, if you ask me. The numbers of Americans who are overdosing and dying are worse than the 9/11 attack. Basically, there's a war going on against the American people by the drug cartels. Public safety is now about national security."
As of March 14, the National Sheriffs' Association (NSA) asked the U.S. Congress to take immediate action against cartels. New congressional initiatives are pushing the U.S. Government to use more tools to degrade, undermine and eliminate the most powerful drug international cartels - in Mexico. And the NSA is asking for congressional broad legislative authority to build a comprehensive system of manpower and other tools to prevent illicit drugs from being produced, smuggled, and sold on American streets.
The NSA is also asking Americans to immediately pressure government officials to stop the cartel war on Americans.
Chair of the NSA Government Affairs Committee Sheriff Jim Skinner, of the Collin County Sheriff's Office in McKinney, Texas, said because of the Mexican drug cartels, "We are witnessing the destruction of our families and communities. We must use the means necessary to undermine the cartels now."
Concern extends far beyond law enforcement officials. This month, AARP reported that 7.1 million American grandparents are living with/raising grandchildren under age 18. This problem is due to several issues including parental substance abuse and especially the opioid epidemic.
West said nationwide law enforcement is dealing with what is now known as transnational criminal organizations. Individuals with these groups may be operating from other countries, or may be inside U.S. borders. As an example, West addressed phone and social media fraud, extorting funds from Americans, with transnational activity coming from outside the U.S.
But of course the bigger issue is the drugs that are killing U.S. citizens in their U.S. homes and neighborhoods.
Vice president of the NSA, West is also the past president of the Oklahoma Sheriffs' Association, and currently sits on three NSA committees: Homeland Security; Drug and Narcotics and Awards. He is also the vice chairman of the CLEET Council with the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training.
West said the cartels are selling drugs through the black market, not through pharmacies. And he said further, "they are using social media, and they are recruiting a lot of high school and college kids to move their product."
Additionally, West said human trafficking is part of the cartel activities, and he said that individuals pay $2,500 to $20,000 to be smuggled into the U.S. from other nations. "I'm for legal immigration, but that's not what we've got," West said. "This is sex slavery and narco-slavery. They bring in Asians and others as forced labor to work in marijuana grows and labs. This is indentured servitude because people can't pay their way into the U.S., so they work it off. Most young adults are males and are used for grows and labs. Females are normally used for sex trafficking. The females know they will be raped many times coming into the U.S., so they bring a lot of" pregnancy preventatives. "A lot of these people don't make it through the desert. A lot of bodies are found in Arizona and New Mexico."
West recently said the U.S. Border Patrol recovered 2200 dead persons in our U.S. desert areas, adding that the southern border is the worst area for finding these bodies.
"When they cross the border, they're not staying at the border," West said. "They're moving into the interior of the country. The end game is to get to the interior. So, they're in every state."
West said the cartels are well organized, have a lot of resources, and play “games.” They use drones to look at areas, and also have spotters on both sides of the border to coordinate their efforts. They employ drones to carry drugs and then drop them inside the U.S. The cartels closely monitor U.S. law enforcement and shift tactics.
As well, the cartels create diversions that cause border patrol agents to leave one area and rush to another. The cartels move “high value” illegals and products through the weakened/vulnerable areas. As an example, cartels recently staged several thousand illegals to rush a bridge on the southwest border, so U.S. border patrol agents rushed to that location.
The NSA said "Two of the most dangerous cartels are the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. But the list also includes the Beltran-Levya Cartel, the Los Zetas, the Gulf Cartel, the Tijuana Cartel, and the La Familia Michoacana/Knights Templar Cartel."
"People don't think about our coasts," West said. "We have a lot of ports. We have illegal immigrants and drug trafficking in sizeable amounts coming through the ports, and we're doing busts in ports."
In 2022, there were 2.2 million illegal encounters from 178 different countries. Only 2,200 were on the border with Canada.
In February, the NSA and other associations in the American Sheriff Alliance began imploring the American public to demand that elected officials use every tool available to stop atrocities being committed against the U.S. and its people by the Mexican drug cartels.
The Alliance - which includes the NSA, Western Sheriffs' Association (representing 18 states west of the Mississippi River), Southwestern Border Sheriffs' Coalition (New Mexico, Arizona, California), and major county sheriffs (counties with populations over 500,000) - focuses on how the cartels- organized manufacturing and smuggling of fentanyl, methamphetamines, and other illicit drugs are causing death and destruction in the U.S.
On February 28, cartel gunmen kidnapped four Americans who were travelling to northern Mexico for a medical procedure. On March 7, officials discovered two of the four dead. Such murders also victimize the people of Mexico to the extent that the cartels are deemed the enemies of good people on both sides of the border.
"When we have foreign nationals in our Canadian County jail, we go through U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)," Sheriff West said. "Officials are telling us the laws we already have are good enough. But everything is run by federal administration policies. And they are preventing our front-line law men and women from doing their jobs. They quit building the wall, and we have ‘catch and release.’ Our border isn't secure."
"The head of the snake is outside our country," West said. "All we can deal with is the carnage. The federal government must take the lead. We must educate the public. The narrative in the mainstream media isn't carrying the truth."
As for average Americans impacted in an emergency health crisis, call 911. Citizens who suspect possible illicit activities in their area or among friends and family should contact their local sheriffs' offices, their local police departments, and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control at (800) 522-8031.
