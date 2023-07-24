The Oklahoma County Jail is taking steps to get rid of bed bugs that inmate no one wants to see in the facility.
Attorneys for the jail made a deal with the Oklahoma State Department of Health earlier this summer to spend $175,000 to get rid of the pests and at the same time end an administrative action against the jail.
Inspectors say health and safety problems have continued inside the facility in the past year. They are fighting the problems on two different levels by spending $161,000 of its operational budget to replace old bunk mattresses with new more durable mattresses that have attached pillows and have been treated to repel bed bugs.
In additional the new mattresses are hard to tear eliminating a potential habitat for the bugs by creating a less hospitable environment for them. The first new mattresses went to the medical floor at the top of the building a total of about 1,900 mattresses have been purchased.
The jail also bought a natural bed bug treatment to drive the bed bugs away.
