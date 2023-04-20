Bank trip-related robbery of citizens rises

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Police Department wants citizens to be wary of an increase in a particular type of crimes known as jugging that occurs outside their banks.
The OKCPD says officers have seen a couple of cases of “jugging” this week.
Heading to the bank? Oklahoma City Police have a warning for you
Jugging occurs when a criminal sits outside of a bank and watches a person who just made a cash withdrawal get into their car and drive away.
The suspect follows the victim and waits for them to park their car.
Jugging is explained as a form of robbery. A suspect follows a victim from a bank, ATM or check-cashing store to their next location. There, the suspect threatens or assaults the victim, and demands or takes the money, police say.
Police suggests these tips to avoid becoming a “jugging” victim:
- Take note of anyone that is hanging around in the lobby of the bank or parking lot that does not appear immediately occupied
- Try not to be distracted while in the financial institution: on your phone, wearing earbuds, etc.
- Notice any vehicles that may follow you out of the parking lot and make sure you are not being followed
- Before leaving the counter/ATM after receiving cash, secure it in a different bag (other than the small zipper cash bags or envelopes utilized), such as a briefcase or purse
- Lock your car doors when you get into your vehicle
- If you believe you are being followed from a financial institution for any length, please call 911 or drive to the nearest police station, fire/EMS station.
- Speak with security at your bank to see if they can assist you with large withdrawals or if they have any safety suggestions when withdrawing a large amount of cash.
If you have information about these incidents, call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-or 911.
