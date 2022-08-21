OKLAHOMA CITY - Attorney General John O’Connor filed charges in Oklahoma County against a contractor accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from two victims for home construction projects he never completed.
Francis Daniel Maldonado, 35, is charged with two counts of Embezzlement.
The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Unit began investigating a consumer fraud case involving Maldonado, who owned 5 Brothers L&F Construction LLC, after receiving a complaint. Maldonado is accused of soliciting customers under the guise of home remodeling or repairs in exchange for partial upfront payment. Despite being paid, Maldonado then allegedly abandoned the projects and refused to issue refunds. Authorities say in both cases, Maldonado took $13,800.00 from the victims.
Attorney General O’Connor said his office believes there may be additional victims.
“Oklahomans who believe they may have been scammed by Maldonado, 5 Brothers L&F Construction LLC, or any other contractor should file a complaint with my office immediately,” said Attorney General O’Connor. “I will not tolerate businesses using deceptive practices to take advantage of Oklahomans.”
If convicted, Maldonado faces up to 10 years in prison and up to $10,000.00 in fines, along with restitution owed to the victims.
Read the Affidavit of Probable Cause here:
https://content.govdelivery.com/attachments/OKAG/2022/08/18/file_attachments/2247469/Francis%20Maldonado%20%20Affidavit%20of%20Probable%20Cause.pdf
To file a complaint with Oklahoma Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit, call 1-833-681-1895. For more tips on how to avoid contractor fraud, visit: https://www.oag.ok.gov/consumer-protection-unit.
All persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Attorney General O'Connor Files Charges Against Oklahoma Contractor, Encourages other Victims to Come Forward
- Staff Report, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
-
-
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- On Ukraine's front line, a fight to save premature babies
- Many still seeking food, shelter a year after Haiti quake
- Attorney General O'Connor Files Charges Against Oklahoma Contractor, Encourages other Victims to Come Forward
- In Oklahoma County D.A. race, Geiger goes negative – and gets a negative, while Calvey presses for the win
- Complaint seeks Shawnee accreditation downgrade over abuse
- Oklahoma National Guard tuition program takes effect to boost recruitment – Sen. Kim David and Rep. Nicole Miller issue praise
- Pence says he didn't leave office with classified material
- Statue honors once-enslaved woman who won freedom in court
Most Popular
Articles
- Oklahoma County: List of August 23 runoff elections (and one set of local propositions)
- In the Second Congressional District, for Josh Brecheen
- Ken McQueen has been appointed Oklahoma's new Cabinet Secretary of Energy and Environment.
- August 23 Runoff: Oklahoma County voters in both major parties face crucial statewide and local races
- Oklahoma City Ballet ready to launch its 2022-23 season
- ZOObrew annual beer tasting event returns to the OKC Zoo on Sept. 30
- The Oklahoma City Sentinel supports these candidates for nomination on August 23
- For Corporation Commissioner: Kim David
- Oklahoma County Commissioner District 3: For Myles Davidson
- Proposed California Law Restricts Homeownership, National Diversity Coalition Says; measure might convert foreclosed homes into ‘rentals’
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.