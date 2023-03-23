Oklahoma City – A prefatory comment concerning the headline on this communication.
Use of the word “plot” refers to the development of a story – whether fiction or non-fiction.
In this case it does not mean to “plot” (plan) a falsehood.
But concerning the Manhattan (New York City) prosecution against Donald Trump -- in the matter of an alleged effort to silence an alleged lover -- someone, somewhere is lying.
And when it comes to an asserted payment of hush money it might not, after all is said and done, be the former president who has been weaving a work of fiction.
Yesterday, Erick Mack reported for NewsMax.com:
“District Attorney Alvin Bragg's grand jury had a wrench thrown into it by lawyer Robert Costello's testimony Monday, and it might have Bragg ‘reconsidering some things,’ according to constitutional law expert Alan Dershowitz on Newsmax.
“The grand jury was dismissed for a Wednesday session and put on ‘standby’ for Thursday, which Dershowitz told Wednesday's ‘Spicer & Co.’ is ‘not normal’ and might be related to testimony from Costello, a former legal adviser for Michael Cohen and former lawyer for former President Donald Trump.”
As Dershowitz related the story, Costello “just basically burst into the grand jury room and testified, and made it almost impossible for Bragg to call Cohen as a witness.
“Bragg likely did not want Costello to testify, but he would have been subjected to legal challenges if he had refused, according to Dershowitz.
" ’He didn't show the grand jurors most of the emails that Costello provided him, Dershowitz said. ‘He failed to disclose exculpatory information.’
“Also, Bragg might be concerned about his own legal accountability in this, according to Dershowitz.”
Friends, Readers and Countrymen, you can read all of Mack’s story here, if so inclined:
Which brings this tale to the letter shared below.
The original was marked “highly confidential” but beginning last weekend it became the opposite of confidential when it entered the public record (the story, or plot, if you prefer) in the story.
The letter is addressed to the Federal Election Commission’s Office of Complaints Examination and Legal Administration, and was dated February 8, 2018.
Stephen M. Ryan, then-Counsel for Michael Cohen – the former Trump loyalist who turned against the 45th president long ago – wrote:
“I am writing on behalf of my client, Michael D. Cohen, in response to your letter dated, January 30, 2018. Specifically, this letter responds to the complaint number MUR 7313, which was filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) by Common Cause and Paul S. Ryan.
“In a private transaction in 2016, before the presidential election, Mr. Cohen used his own personal funds to facilitate a payment of $130,000 to Ms. Stephanie Clifford. Neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a part to the transaction with Ms. Clifford, and neither reimbursed Mr. Cohen for the payment directly or indirectly.
“Contrary to the allegations in the complaint, which are entirely speculative, neither Mr. Cohen nor Essential Consultants LLC made any in-kind contributions to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., or any other presidential campaign committee. Mr. Cohen has not been a government employee during any of the relevant time period. The payment in question does not constitute a campaign contribution or expenditure and, therefore, the FEC lacks jurisdiction over this matter. The complainants have not and cannot present evidence to the contrary. Accordingly, the complaint should be dismissed.
“Please contact me at your earliest convenience at ----- if you have any questions regarding this letter.”
As a legal matter, Mr. Dershowitz now reflects that the Manhattan D.A.’s case against Trump is about to implode. He may or may not be right about said implosion.
Dershowitz also believes, that Alvin Bragg will “win” in the court of liberal public opinion. He may or may not be right in that belief.
Recall briefly the following: Dershowitz was accused of dreadful misbehavior with a young woman, a passionate accusation recently withdrawn, rather contritely, by that woman.
And a helpful reminder – Numerous commentators and pundits have expressed the hope that of the many efforts to put him behind bars and/or finally discredited, the Manhattan prosecution of 45 might at least be the one that ends The Donald’s march back to national power.
But what if the Manhattan grand jury process ends sooner than expected, or if any indictment delivered results in judicial dismissal or (unlikely, in Manhattan) acquittal?
And finally, what if NewsMax.com – recently recovered from a shocking ‘de-platforming’ on cable television – reemerges stronger and more attentive to facts, figures and nuance than in the past, as “media” critics slide toward oblivion?
Time will tell.
