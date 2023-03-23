Oklahoma City, OK (73106)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.