One man is dead and another is in police custody after an argument between two friends turned violent.
Aron Anthony Jones, 29, is charged with first degree murder after his arrest May 26.
Police say they responded to the call in the area of NE 28th Street and Miramar Blvd. Officers arrived to discover the victim of the shooting sitting in the front seat of his vehicle, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Jones was found holding a gun standing close to the victims vehicle. Officers placed Jones into police custody.
According to police, Jones admitted to shooting the victim 3 to 4 times after an argument. Jones told police he was in "fear for his life" and believed he needed to shoot the victim before he was harmed. Jones told police that the victim was a friend of his.
Investigators at the scene say Jones depiction of events leading up to the shooting did not match the forensic evidence at the scene, prompting officers to place him under arrest.
Full details of the investigation have yet to be released by police.
Jones was transported to the Oklahoma County Jail without further incident.
