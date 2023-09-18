Oklahoma City – Adrian Sample (ODOC #596268), an inmate at Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center in Oklahoma City unlawfully walked away at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 17, 2023.
Inmate Sample, 32, is a Black male serving a six-year sentence for burglary, larceny and distribution of CDS/possession with intent out of Tulsa County. He was arrested for aggravated assault and battery, threatening a violent act, and pointing a firearm in April of 2017 in Muskogee.
At that time, Sample was one of Tulsa’s most wanted.
If you see Inmate Sample or know of his whereabouts, do NOT approach, and call 911.
