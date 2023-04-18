OBN seizes 7,000 pounds of black market marijuana
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seized over 7,000 pounds of marijuana in a semi truck and shut down an Oklahoma City black market marijuana warehouse distribution center April 14.
According to OBN, the marijuana was disguised in security camera boxes.
The agency's investigations reveal multiple farms transporting marijuana to this Oklahoma City warehouse where is is repacked into camera equipment boxes and shipped to New York and New Jersey, and manipulated by people tied to Oklahoma groups.
In the past two years the agency has shut down more than 800 farms and arrest over 200 people as part of its effort to target and dismantle criminal organizations that have obtained a commercial marijuana license by fraud, moved their product to the out of state black market or both, officials said
Anyone with information about criminal drug activity is encouraged to contact OBN at 1-800-522-8031.
