Just two milligrams of fentanyl, the amount that fits on the tip of a pencil, is considered a potentially deadly dose. Not only is this detrimental drug crisis costing American lives, but our adversaries are taking advantage of the administration’s open border agenda.
Currently, China remains the primary source of fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances. These drugs flow from China into Mexico and then are brought by the cartels into our country. The cartels are making billions of dollars in profit every year, at the cost of American lives.
Fentanyl has become more prevalent and more dangerous in recent years, as we are experiencing in Oklahoma. In 2020, Oklahoma lost 136 of our own to overdose deaths due to fentanyl – a nearly 152 percent increase from the previous year.
In 2021, fentanyl was implicated in nearly three out of four opioid-related overdose deaths in Oklahoma. Fentanyl pills and fentanyl – laced drugs are routinely seized in our state, as 90% of fentanyl flows through our southern border and is the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18-45.
This week, the U.S. House of Representatives will vote on H.R. 467, the HALT Fentanyl Act, which I have cosponsored. This legislation would make the temporary, class-wide scheduling for fentanyl-related substances permanent. Furthermore, it ensures law enforcement has the tools they need to keep these lethal drugs off our street.
The scourge of this drug on our streets has also put Americans at the mercy of the cartels. Together with my colleagues Senator Ernst, Senator Kaine, and Rep. Carbajal, I am leading a bipartisan, bicameral effort to counter the national security threat of illicit drug trafficking from Mexico.
The Disrupt Fentanyl Trafficking Act of 2023, which we introduced last week, will further empower the Department of Defense to take the necessary steps to halt cartel trafficking.
In addition to passing H.R. 2, the Secure the Border Act, House Republicans are acting to protect our communities from this dangerous substance. Fentanyl overdose is blind to age, race, socioeconomic status, and geographic location. One life lost to an overdose is one life too many. To save lives, we must secure our nation and halt fentanyl.
Note: Congresswoman Stephanie Bice, R-Oklahoma, represents Oklahoma's Fifth Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. She is now in her second term of office.
