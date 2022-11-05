A core responsibility of our government is to provide safety and security to the American people. And yet, Democrats in Washington have not only ignored this critical duty but have actively made our nation less safe.
The southern border is wide open, crime rates have reached record highs, and the U.S. has suffered on the world stage from the President’s weak foreign policy.
Luckily, Republicans have a plan. We have nearly two years’ worth of carefully crafted proposals that will keep our country and communities safe as represented in our Commitment to America.
Record illegal border crossings under Biden’s watch have led to more drugs, more crime, and an overwhelmed Border Patrol who are hamstrung from carrying out their law enforcement duties.
In addition to the nearly 3.6 million illegal border crossings since Biden took office, there have been 900,000 known “got-aways” and 78 terrorist suspects apprehended in the last fiscal year.
The dire situation and chaos at the border have become both a national security and humanitarian crisis, which have been completely ignored by this Administration.
My Republican colleagues and I have solutions to secure the border and address illegal immigration immediately. We will fully fund effective border enforcement strategies, infrastructure, and advanced technology to prevent illegal crossings and trafficking by cartels.
Biden’s open border is also emboldening drug cartels and criminals. Illicit fentanyl, which is now the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 45, is flowing into our communities and robbing an entire generation of Americans from a chance at the life they deserve. We must permanently classify fentanyl as a schedule II drug.
Additionally, as a result of “Defund the Police” efforts and soft-on-crime policies, law enforcement officers across the nation are facing the toughest working conditions in years. More police officers were murdered in the line of duty during Biden’s first year in office than any year since 1995.
American cities, most of which are Democrat-run, have suffered a stark increase in crime, including record-breaking homicides last year. It’s imperative that we uphold law and order in Oklahoma and throughout the nation. Our plan to reduce crime and protect public safety is to hire 200,000 more police officers through recruiting and retention bonuses. We will strongly oppose all efforts to defund the police and increase oversight on prosecutors and district attorneys who refuse to prosecute crime.
As always, I am committed to supporting policies that not only protect my fellow Oklahomans, but support and protect the brave men and women who risk their lives daily to keep us safe.
Our President has managed America’s security from a position of weakness and incompetence on the world stage.
He continually fails to stand up to the Chinese Communist Party, promoted adversarial Russian energy, and directly contributed to the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan that killed 13 brave U.S. servicemembers and left Americans and $7 billion in U.S. military equipment behind.
It is the upmost priority of mine to defend America’s national security.
House Republicans are determined to support our troops, invest in a strong military, establish a Select Committee on China, and promote peace through strength with our allies to counter increasing global threats. Weakness invites aggression, and through Biden’s failed leadership, our adversaries are emboldened.
Now more than ever, we must prioritize our national security.
Our specific and tactile solutions can be found here:
The American people deserve safety and security, not dangerous policies that weaken law enforcement, open our borders, and put our national security at risk. With a Republican majority, we will be able to slow the disastrous policies of House Democrats and instead promote common-sense solutions for Americans.
Note: Stephanie Bice represents Oklahoma's Fifth Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
