The Commercial Real Estate Summit has announced a lineup of distinguished national and international speaker for the event on October 11, 2023 that will be a unique opportunity for attendees to gain valuable insights from experts in various fields.
The summit will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the University of Central Oklahoma's Nigh Center. The program will be a dynamic range of educational tracks, including Multifamily Financing, Planning & Development, Legislative Policy, Business Building, and Appraisals.
One of the notable international speakers will be Dr. David McIlhatton, Director of the Institute for Peace and Security and Professor of Protective Security and Resilience at Coventry University, United Kingdom, will present on "Duty to Protect" in response to attacks on people and property at commercial real estate sites. Dr. McIlhatton has contributed to numerous high-impact projects including the development of counter-terrorism measure for major sporting events. He will provide valuable perspectives on ensuring the safety and security of commercial real estate properties.
A key highlight of the Summit will be the Appraisal track featuring "Current Trends: CRE Cap Rates & Profit Spreads, Grow Facility Pricing" and "CRE Appraisal Hot Topics."
The former will go into the dynamic world of the cannabis industry and explore current trends in commercial real estate profit spreads and cap rates, with a specific focus on the impact of vacant grow facilities. The latter presentation will feature a panel discussion among appraisers, looking at hot topics within the appraisal industry across different markets. There will be a case study of entity purchases versus real estate purchase in the multifamily industry.
Co-founder of the Summit and Professor at UCO David Chapman said, " The Commercial Real Estate Summit once again delivers first-class speakers and relevant topics for our eighth annual event. Our industry benefits greatly form this type of gathering, as it allows us to build relationships and break out of professional silos. Understanding the challenges across all areas of the real estate field makes us stronger."
Attendees will be able to earn 6 hours of continuing education credit, further enhancing their professional development.
Registration is now open and attendees are encouraged to visit the official event website at http://www.cresummit.org to secure their spot and explore the comprehensive lineup of session topics and speakers.
