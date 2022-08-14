OKLAHOMA CITY - Tap into your wild side and make plans to attend the 14th annual ZOObrew beer tasting event. Oklahoma’s largest outdoor craft beer festival, will take place at the Oklahoma City Zoo on Friday, September 30, from 4 – 9 p.m.
Presented by Byron’s Liquor Warehouse, this 21-and-up exclusive event offers guests a chance to enjoy specialty brews and other libations, connect with wildlife, savor tasty bites and more, all while discovering the OKC Zoo after hours.
This year, guests can savor both new and favorite beers plus a variety of menu options from local food trucks. There will also be a silent auction providing an opportunity for participants to bid on unique items and experiences with proceeds supporting the OKC Zoo, its programs and conservation initiatives.
ZOObrew provides an evening for animal lovers and craft beer enthusiasts to celebrate their interests in a wild way. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a majority of the Zoo while choosing samples from national and local breweries from Oklahoma and beyond.
Back by popular demand, guests can purchase tickets for PREbrew and gain early access to beer and food sampling, exclusive animal experiences and more two hours before the gates open for general ZOObrew admission.
PREbrew ticket holders will also receive select merchandise including a limited-edition event shirt.
A variety of tickets options are now on sale for ZOObrew. General admission is $70 per person and includes unlimited beer samplings and access to the carousel and BRICKLIVE: Animal Paradise. Designated driver general admission is $15.
PREbrew admission is $115 per person and includes unlimited beer samplings, free food samples from designated food stations until 7 p.m., a limited-edition t-shirt and access to the sea lion presentation, lorikeet habitat, carousel and BRICKLIVE: Animal Paradise. Designated driver PREbrew admission is $40. PREbrew and General Admission attendees, aside from Designated Driver ticket holders, will receive a 5oz tasting mug.
ZOOfriends members can enjoy $5 off all of the ticket levels.
Brewery applications are now open and will close Thursday, September 1. To learn more or complete an application, click here.
ZOObrew 2022 sponsors include Byron’s Liquor Warehouse, Dustin & Lori Fredrick, Eskridge Chevrolet, Express Employment, Firetrol Protection Systems, INC., Francis Family, Iceblast, LLC., Independent Insurance Agents Association of Greater Oklahoma City, Insight Creative Group, Johnson & Associates, Mathis Brothers Furniture, Republic National Distribution Company, Timberlake Construction and Western Door & Plywood.
The Oklahoma City Zoo is in its summer hours and open daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the last entry no later than 2 p.m. through Friday, September 2. Advance tickets are required for all guests and ZOOfriends members and can be purchased at okczoo.org/tickets.
Zoo tickets are limited each day to ensure safe social distancing among guests.Regular admission is $12 for adults and $9 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and over. Children two and under are admitted free.
Zoo fans can support the OKC Zoo by becoming a ZOOfriends member. Starting at $45, memberships can be purchased at ZOOfriends.org and provide access to the OKC Zoo for an entire year plus, additional benefits and discounts.
To learn more about Zoo happenings, call 405-424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.
