McAlester, Oklahoma –- The Southeast Oklahoma Library System has announced a local stop for the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE) national tour.
On June 3, 2023, the MEE will be free and open to the public locally at the Administration Building, 2820 N. Main Street from 9am – 3pm.
“The mission of Wreaths Across America is to Remember the fallen, Honor those who have served and their families, and teach the next generation the value of freedom,” said Karen Worcester, Executive Director.
“The Mobile Education Exhibit provides the unique opportunity for communities to come together and share the stories of those who served and sacrificed.
"Through our partnership with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, the Exhibit also serves as an official ‘Welcome Home’ location for our nation’s Vietnam Veterans.”
The MEE achieves this goal by bringing the local community, veterans, active-duty military and their families together through interactive exhibits, short films, and shared stories.
The exhibit serves as a mobile museum, educating visitors about the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes as well as serving as an official "welcome home" station for our nation’s Vietnam Veterans.
When the MEE pulls into the area, all veterans, active-duty military, their families, and the local community members are invited and encouraged to visit, take a tour and speak with WAA representatives and volunteers.
They can also share more about the national nonprofit, and the work its volunteers do to support our heroes and their communities year-round.
In a press release, the “wreaths” group said, “Members of the media, dignitaries, veterans, and other interested groups are urged to come, ask questions, share stories, and experience this one-of-a-kind exhibit.”
To host the MEE in your community, whether it be for a parade, a school-related or veterans’ organization, or a public or private event, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/mee to make a request.
Wreaths Across America (WWA) is best known for the annual program to lay wreaths on the graves of American heroes at Arlington National Cemetery, including the volunteer involvement – little noticed in some cases until recent years – of prominent citizens and patriots.
https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/wreaths-across-america-completes-its-annual-duty-to-render-honor-supreme-court-justice-clarence-thomas/article_2a1bea32-8650-11ed-a570-b7ccd3e69755.html
The organization is known for promoting positive patriotism among American youths, in the form of organized service projects
https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/wreaths-across-america-announces-2023-youth-service-project/article_1ec7dbc4-ddfc-11ed-9328-1b8eac4ab4ea.html
Recently, Wreaths Across America (WWA) was part of the 50th anniversary of The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration (VWC).
(https://www.capitolbeatok.com/reports/wreaths-across-america-announces-role-in-three-day-national-mall-event-to-welcome-home-and-honor-our-nations-vietnam-veterans/ )
For more information or to sponsor a wreath please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
You can sponsor a veteran’s wreath anytime for $17 at www.wreathacrossamerica.org.
Each sponsorship goes toward a live, balsam wreath that will be placed on the headstone of an American hero as we endeavor to honor all veterans laid to rest on Saturday, December 16, 2023, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.
# # #
More about this organization: Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery began in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel -- Oklahoma City prepared this story for posting, expanding it from a recent press release received from the WWA staff.
